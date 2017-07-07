Pages Navigation Menu

Oyegun, Borno, Kebbi Governors Storm Osun, mobilise supports for APC candidate

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics

*Osun paved way for APC govt at the centre The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Chief John Odigwe Oyegun, the Governor of Borno, Kashim Shetima, his Kebbi State counterpart, Bagudu, revved the campaign of the All Progressives Congress as the party rounded up its campaign tour of the West Senatorial zone ahead of Saturday by-election. Oyegun said said since the APC won the 2014 governorship election in Osun, the party has not lost any major election in Nigeria. Oyegun, who saluted the courage of the Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said Osun is a major ground from where the APC launched itself to the federal level two years ago.

