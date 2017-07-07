Oyegun, Borno, Kebbi Governors Storm Osun, mobilise supports for APC candidate

*Osun paved way for APC govt at the centre The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Chief John Odigwe Oyegun, the Governor of Borno, Kashim Shetima, his Kebbi State counterpart, Bagudu, revved the campaign of the All Progressives Congress as the party rounded up its campaign tour of the West Senatorial zone ahead of Saturday by-election. Oyegun said said since the APC won the 2014 governorship election in Osun, the party has not lost any major election in Nigeria. Oyegun, who saluted the courage of the Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said Osun is a major ground from where the APC launched itself to the federal level two years ago.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

