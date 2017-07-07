Pages Navigation Menu

Oyo Assembly extends LGs caretaker Chairmen’s tenure by 4 months

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday extended the tenure of caretaker committee chairmen in all the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state by another four (4) months. The lawmakers during their plenary presided over by its Speaker, Hon. Michael Adesina unanimously approved the extension following a […]

