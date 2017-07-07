Pages Navigation Menu

Ozil anxious to play with “ice-cold” Lacazette

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil, has admitted he cannot wait to play alongside his new team-mate, Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette overtook Ozil as the Gunners’ most expensive player in a deal worth up to £52 million and the German is itching to link up with the former Lyon striker. “I’m really looking forward to it,” Ozil told […]

