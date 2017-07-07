Ozil anxious to play with “ice-cold” Lacazette
Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil, has admitted he cannot wait to play alongside his new team-mate, Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette overtook Ozil as the Gunners’ most expensive player in a deal worth up to £52 million and the German is itching to link up with the former Lyon striker. “I’m really looking forward to it,” Ozil told […]
Ozil anxious to play with “ice-cold” Lacazette
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!