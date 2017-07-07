Parliament considering alleged NLA corruption very seriously – Speaker – Ghana News Agency
Parliament considering alleged NLA corruption very seriously – Speaker
Ghana News Agency
Accra, July 7, GNA – The issue in which the Members of Finance Committee of the Parliament of Ghana are being accused of collecting money in 2016 from the National Lottery Authority to deliberate on a lottery law, is under very serious consideration by …
