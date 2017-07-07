Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Parliament considering alleged NLA corruption very seriously – Speaker – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Parliament considering alleged NLA corruption very seriously – Speaker
Ghana News Agency
Accra, July 7, GNA – The issue in which the Members of Finance Committee of the Parliament of Ghana are being accused of collecting money in 2016 from the National Lottery Authority to deliberate on a lottery law, is under very serious consideration by
You have one week to figure out all bribery scandals leveled against us – Speaker of parliament warns MPsYEN.COM.GH

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.