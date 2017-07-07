Parliament honours Ssebaana Kizito

Kampala, Uganda| GODFREY SSALI | Uganda’s Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a motion moved by Prime Minister Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda to pay tribute to the former Kampala Mayor and former opposition Democratic Party president John Ssebana Kizito.

The deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah put the tribute motion to the floor that was unanimously adopted seven minutes to 5pm.

He said that tribute motions like Ssebana’s evoke emotions each time they are presented to parliament reminding legislators that the future is brighter than the past.

Oulanyah also added that some people like Ssebana have defied definitions based on tribes, political and religious affiliations.

“It was only this morning that I discovered that Hon.Ssebaana was an Anglican. Just imagine the politics of this country where every member of Democratic Party was branded a catholic and evey member of Uganda Peoples’ congress branded an Anglican. Ssebaana defied this definition. Let’s stop labeling and start living as Ugandans,” said Oulanya.

The special sitting for parliament to pay tribute to the former Kampala Mayor John Ssebana Kizito was over shadowed by the lifting of the presidential age limit debate.

This was after the Prime Minister Rugunda moved the motion to pay tribute to the late ssebana and it was seconded by the opposition chief whip Ibrahim ssemujju Nganda.

The Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda described Ssebana as an advocate for democracy and participation in liberation of the country.

“Ssebaana was a strong advocate of democratic governance and contributed to the multi-party politics of Uganda and served this nation with dedication and patriotism,” said Rugunda.

However, on behalf of the leader of the opposition, Semujju Nganda said that parliament can best remember Ssebana’s legacy by resisting the removal of the presidential age limit of 75 years.

Semujju also recognized Ssebana for grooming the young generation into politics adding that true leaders do not invest in buildings but invest in people because success without a successor is a failure.

“He cared about the future of this country. In his last interview about a month ago, Ssebaana made an impassioned plea parliament to desist president Museveni’s maneuvers of lifting the age limit,” said Ssemujju.

The minister of Justice and constitutional Affairs Kahinda Otafire Otafiire said that much as he and Ssebana never agreed on political strategy but gave wise counsel for the betterment of Kampala unlike Ssemuju.

Mps also praised the late John Ssebana Kizito for his enterprising efforts that have contributed to the country’s economy over the years.

Ruhakana Ruganda noted that despite being a politician even in difficult times Ssebaana managed to start up several business ventures that have been successful. Ssebaana was described as a giant in business , an attribute that has impacted on lives of many people and the entire economy.

Meanwhile the Opposition Chief whip Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda also criticized government for failure to recognize and assist the local investors like the late Ssebaana Kizito.

The body of Ssebaana will today be taken to Namirembe Cathedral from 8am to12pm for a main requiem Service and later to the Statewide Insurance Company Ltd (SWICO) offices at Sure house from 1:00pm to 3:00pm for another requiem Mass that will be led by Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to celebrate Ssebaana’s life.

Ssebaana will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mpande village, Luweero district tomorrow at 2:00pm.

The post Parliament honours Ssebaana Kizito appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

