Pastor docked over alleged rape of 16-yr-old girl in Minna

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A Minna magistrate’s court has ordered that a 33-year-old cleric, Paul Aderinwa, be remanded in prison for allegedly raping a minor.

The cleric was arraigned before the court yesterday, on a count charge of rape, contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gunduma Ibrahim, had told the court that the case was reported to the Kpakungu Police Station on June 28 by one Oluwatoyin Joseph, resident in Gurara area of the town.

Ibrahim said the accused invited the teenager, aged 16, to his house under the pretext of sending her on an errand, but lured her into his room and ended up raping her.

When the prosecutor, Inspector Ibrahim, read the charge to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor objected to granting the accused bail, pointing out that further investigations on the case will be jeopardised if he was granted bail, adding that the case is not ordinarily bailable.

He then prayed the court for an adjournment to enable police complete its investigations.

Magistrate Mariam Kings, in her ruling, said her court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter and, therefore, ordered the Police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She ordered the accused remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till August 2 for further hearing.

The post Pastor docked over alleged rape of 16-yr-old girl in Minna appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

