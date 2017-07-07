Pastor lures, rapes 16-year-old in Minna

A 33-year-old pastor, Paul Aderinwa has been remanded in prison by a magistrate’s court in Minna, Niger State for allegedly raping a minor. Aderinwa was brought before the court yesterday, on a count charge of rape, contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gunduma Ibrahim, had earlier explained in the court […]

Pastor lures, rapes 16-year-old in Minna

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

