Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor lures, rapes 16-year-old in Minna

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A 33-year-old pastor, Paul Aderinwa has been remanded in prison by a magistrate’s court in Minna, Niger State for allegedly raping a minor. Aderinwa was brought before the court yesterday, on a count charge of rape, contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gunduma Ibrahim, had earlier explained in the court […]

Pastor lures, rapes 16-year-old in Minna

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.