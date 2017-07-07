Patience Jonathan alleges threats to life

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, yesterday petitioned Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara alleging threats to her life by officials of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The four-page petition letter dated June 9, 2017, and signed by her lawyer, G. I. Abibo (SAN) of Granville Abibo and Co., said upon complaints from the former First Lady, the legal firm had written the affected agencies complaining about the “unleashing of unwarranted campaign of incessant personal harassment and attacks on the person of our client, aimed at bringing the former first family into public ridicule, odium and dent of their hard-earned reputation for no just cause.”

The petition urged the agencies, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to obey ‘lawful court summons, orders and processes’ for the purpose of safeguarding the fundamental human rights of the former First Lady. It also appealed to Dogara to call the agencies to order in the interest of justice.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

