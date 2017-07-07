Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Revealed: Why Arsenal are not taking a giant risk by putting Per Mertesacker in charge of the kids – Evening Standard

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Evening Standard

Revealed: Why Arsenal are not taking a giant risk by putting Per Mertesacker in charge of the kids
Evening Standard
Whilst it might initially have seemed a left-field move to appoint a current member of the playing staff to look after the Arsenal academy Per Mertesacker's elevation to the top table of management at Hale End has been a long time coming. After all
Per Metersacer to become Arsenal Academy manager next seasonPulse Nigeria
Per Mertesacker to become Arsenal Academy managerDaily Post Nigeria
Per Mertesacker to take over as Arsenal academy manager in a year's timeThe Guardian
The Independent –Daily Star –Metro –SkySports
all 51 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.