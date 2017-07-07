Photos: Ezeawulu laments poor road network, appeals Obiano for assistant

By Nwafor Sunday

A community behind Anambra state governor’s lodge has appealed to the state governor, Dr. Willie Obiano to assist in the construction and rehabilitation of their roads in order to reduce the risk and untold hardship experienced daily on them.

According to them, Ezeawulu community Nibo seems rejected and unrecognized by the state government, counting from Ex-governor Peter Obi to our current governor.

“We are part of Anambra state, but if we are not, let them tell us, our roads are very bad that commuters find it difficult to travel on. If our well being encrypted in the constitution is questionable, the democratic rights of the government to make things easy for the people is not obtainable, then it means we do not have a government.

But since we have, we call on Gov. Obiano and all the necessary agencies and stakeholders in Nibo to come to our rescue not just as closet neighbor but as Anambrarains “, they said.

See photos:

