3 suspected rhino poachers arrested in KZN – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
3 suspected rhino poachers arrested in KZN
Eyewitness News
It's understood the suspects were driving in the Mangwanani Area on Friday night when police stopped them and searched their vehicle. FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService. FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService. Rhino Poaching · Suspected rhino …
Three suspected rhino poachers arrested in KZN
Three suspected rhino poachers arrested
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!