Police arrest 16 persons offering fake jobs in Akwa Ibom [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 16 members of an illegal job recruitment group, operating under the name “Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement for Buhari” have been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command. The group which promised unsuspecting members of the public jobs in various sectors of the economy made them believe that they […]

Police arrest 16 persons offering fake jobs in Akwa Ibom [PHOTOS]

Hello. Add your message here.