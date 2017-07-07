Police arrest DSP in Cross River for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa has paraded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (rtd.), Christopher Archibong for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl. Parading the suspect alongside 62 other suspects, the Commissioner said the suspect committed the crime on May 31, 2017 in Calabar. Inuwa said that Archibong, 55, lured the victim into […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

