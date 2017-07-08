Police arrests 87 Badoo members, 20 others declared wanted

87 suspected Badoo members have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command,in collaboration with some local security volunteers while declaring 20 other people wanted in connection with activities of the group in Ikorodu. The arrested suspected Badoo members were discovered in an all-night operation at their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan area of Ikorodu, …

The post Police arrests 87 Badoo members, 20 others declared wanted appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

