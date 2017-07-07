Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others in Ikorodu

Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies and security volunteers have arrested 87 suspected Badoo members just as it declared 20 others wanted in connection with activities of the group in Ikorodu.

The 87 suspects were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu.

Those declared wanted for cult related killings include:

