Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Declare 20 Badoo Suspects Wanted, Arrest 87 Others in Ikorodu

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Lagos State Police Command in collaboration with other security agencies and security volunteers have arrested 87 suspected Badoo members just as it declared 20 others wanted in connection with activities of the group in Ikorodu.

The 87 suspects were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Those declared wanted for cult related killings include:

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.