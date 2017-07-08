Pages Navigation Menu

Police Inspector, Abba Kyari, who arrested Evans, debunks ‘disappearance’ rumour

Nigeria’s top Police Inspector, Abba Kyari, who arrested billionaire kidnapper Evans with his men has debunked rumour of the kidnapper’s disappearance that made news headlines this morning. According to Kyari, Evans is still in the Nigerian Police custody and in accordance with the 90 days remand order from the Federal Highcourt, investigation covering 3 countries […]

