Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police, OPC, Vigilantes, Traditional Leaders Meet Over Badoo Attacks in Ikorodu

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos state police command on Thursday held a meeting with security oeratives and traditional leaders at Sabo Junction, opposite Ojokoro Cemetery, Ikorodu on how to flush out nembers of the notorious Badoo group out of Ikorodu,

In attendance were the Deputy Lagos Commissioner of Police, representatives of the 174 Army Battalion, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, NAVY, NDLEA, DSS, OPC, Onyabo Vigilantes,

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.