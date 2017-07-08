Police rescue 14 passengers kidnapped in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have rescued 14 passengers, who were kidnapped on Thursday by gunmen. DAILY POST reports that the passengers were kidnapped at Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area of the state by their captors. It was gathered that the heavily armed gunmen waylaid the bus, which belongs to a popular […]

Police rescue 14 passengers kidnapped in Rivers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

