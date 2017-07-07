Police say suspected robbers kill Nestle Foods staff in Abakaliki- PPRO

The police in Ebonyi said one, Michael Nwodom, the Cashier of Nestle Foods Company, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Abakaliki on Friday. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Jude Madu, said the victim had died before the arrival of the police at the scene of the incident. “By the time we got there, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

