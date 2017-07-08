Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Actor Drowns One Week After Mother’s Burial

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghollywood, Ghana’s own version of Nollywood have been hit by the shocking passing away of a stage actor.. According to Ghanaweb, the Ghanaian stage actor, Obed Nii Armah, popularly known as Ronny Nii, passed on barely one week after the burial of his late mother. The comic actor is reported to have drowned at the Laboma …

The post Popular Actor Drowns One Week After Mother’s Burial appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.