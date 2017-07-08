Popular Pastor Impregnates Member, Forces Abortion, G.O. Implicated In Sex Scandal

A pastor with the Rhema Ministries in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe has been implicated in a case of infidelity and adultery after he allegedly impregnated a member of his church and forced her to terminate the pregnancy. The Pastor, Jonah Marecha, reportedly impregnated one Hannah, a member of his church and promised to marry her but forced…

The post Popular Pastor Impregnates Member, Forces Abortion, G.O. Implicated In Sex Scandal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

