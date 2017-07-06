Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PR firm Bell Pottinger apologises over S Africa campaign – BBC News

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

PR firm Bell Pottinger apologises over S Africa campaign
BBC News
Public relations firm Bell Pottinger has apologised for its role in a media campaign in South Africa that critics say was inflaming racial tensions. The UK-based company sacked one employee and suspended another three, admitting the campaign was …
The Art of Spin 2.0: Bell Pottinger apology – playing the victim – not acceptedDaily Maverick
UK PR firm probed over South African "economic apartheid" campaigndefenceWeb
UK PR firm apologises, fires partner over controversial South African campaignReuters
The Holmes Report –BizNews –News24 –Business Day (registration)
all 29 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.