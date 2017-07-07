PREMIERE: Blackmagic & Fetty Wap – Wonder

Blackmagic who has really not had so much happening in the music scene ignites with new collaboration with American rapper “Fetty Wap” to birth another version of his song “Wonder” which was released sometimes in February 2016. It is safe to say Blackmagic is not sleeping! Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD

