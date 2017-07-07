PREMIERE: Harrysong – Arabanko

Alter Plate Music CEO and master of timeless music, Harrysong unveils his new single titled “Arabanko”. Arabanko is a song with deep lyrics that sheds light on lots of key issues surrounding the singer, while keeping the fans grooving at the same time. DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

