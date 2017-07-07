PREMIERE: Sauti Sol – Friendzone

Multi-award winning Afro-pop group Sauti Sol, release a hot new single & full EMOJI (lyric) video FRIENDZONE, written and produced by Sauti Sol.The release is accompanied by a WhatsApp themed, conversation like, Emoji-only (lyric) video. “Emoji texts are the new ‘means’ of communication and more specifically emotions like laughter, lust and love. We wanted to […]

