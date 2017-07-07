Presidency never disowned Osinbajo – AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has debunked the reports making the rounds that he disowned acting president Yemi Osinbajo over his statement that the Senate has no powers to confirm some nominees appointed by the presidency. Malami in a statement said the president, and in this case, the acting …

The post Presidency never disowned Osinbajo – AGF appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

