RB Leipzig Complete Signing Of Jean-Kevin Augustin From PSG

RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Paris St Germain striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old France Under-21 international came up through the youth ranks since joining last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up in 2009 and made 31 first-team appearances for the Parisians over the last two terms.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick was pleased to complete the deal on Thursday and told the club’s Twitter feed: “We have followed the development of Jean Kevin #Augustin (for a) long (time) & are very glad that we were able to reach the agreement.”

Jean-Kevin Augustin added: “I am happy to be a RB Leipzig player. I want to help the team with my versatility.”

Kicker reported that the transfer fee for Augustin is in the region of €13m.

Earlier this summer, Leipzig sold Germany under-21 attacker Davie Selke to Hertha Berlin for just under €10m.

Speaking at the news conference, Rangnick also reiterated the club’s stance to not sell any key players amid interest in Naby Keita and Emil Forsberg from Premier League.

Rangnick said: “We will definitely not be letting any key players go. There’s nothing that will make us budge.

“It’s totally normal for clubs to be interested in our players, but that doesn’t affect our stance on the matter.”

Augustin has appeared for France at every youth level since U-16, although is yet to win a senior cap. The striker finished as top scorer as Les Petits Bleus won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Germany last summer, scoring six goals – one more than Kylian Mbappe, who scored five times.

Known as “JK” in France, Augustin has been at PSG since 2008 and was crowned French champion in 2016, as well as winning the French Cup three times (2015, 2016, 2017) and the League Cup twice (2016, 2017).

