Read what Banky W has to say on Wizkid, Davido’s trending beef

EME Boss, Banky W doesn’t like the feud going on between Wizkid and Davido. He used Jay Z’s latest single “Family Feud” to advise them that there is enough apace for them to shine. EME Boss, Banky W doesn’t like the feud going on between Wizkid and Davido. He used Jay Z’s latest single “Family …

The post Read what Banky W has to say on Wizkid, Davido’s trending beef appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

