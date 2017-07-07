Real Madrid Unveil Centre Back Jesus Vallejo – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Real Madrid Unveil Centre Back Jesus Vallejo
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Real Madrid on Friday presented Spanish centre back Jesus Vallejo as a new member of Los Blancos for the 2017-2018 season. Presented by the president Florentino Perez, Vallejo said being a Real player is something to be proud of but it carries a great …
Jesus Vallejo part of Real Madrid focus on promoting youth – Florentino Perez
Vallejo given Pepe's number on return to Real Madrid
PHOTO: Real Madrid Show Off Returning Jesus Vallejo in Front of Champions League Trophies
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!