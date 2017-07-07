Red Carpet Duties! #BBNaija’s Bassey & TBoss Looking Gorgeous for “Alter Ego” Premiere

The premiere of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde‘s comeback movie “Alter Ego” is ongoing at InterContinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Big Brother Naija 2017 housemates Bassey and TBoss were the red carpet hosts and they looked simply amazing… we just had to share their photos. See below: Credits: TBoss Makeup: @radiezbyeve Stylist: @styledbybie Dress by @moofadesigns Hair: @jbbronze_hair Bassey Outfit […]

The post Red Carpet Duties! #BBNaija’s Bassey & TBoss Looking Gorgeous for “Alter Ego” Premiere appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

