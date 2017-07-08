Regional integration: South South/South East Govs to meet in Enugu tomorrow

Governors of South South and South East zones will meet in Enugu state on Sunday to discuss various salient issues affecting the two regions as part of efforts by the Governors of the two zones to further deepen regional integration. According to a statement signed by Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary to Ebonyi State […]

