Residents Butcher Big Whale Found Dead At Atlantic Ocean Shore in Rivers

A big whale which washed up ashore the Atlantic Ocean in Ikuru town, Andoni Rivers state on Wednesday was descended upon by residents.

The aquatic animal was immediately butchered by residents, with some roasting the meat for consumption. See the pictures below;

