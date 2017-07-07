Residents happy as prices of food stuff crashes in Nasarawa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Residents happy as prices of food stuff crashes in Nasarawa
Vanguard
Keffi (Nasarawa State) – Prices of food items have started coming down in Nasarawa State following the arrival of newly harvested farm produce, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Foodstuff prices in the market has gone too high for the average …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!