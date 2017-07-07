Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers: 14 kidnapped passengers freed, 7 others still missing

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt Another 14 passengers who were abducted around Rumuiji along the East-West road in Emohua Local Government area of Rivers State on Monday have been released. It was not clear if ransoms were paid paid before the kidnap victims were set free by their abductors. It has been a regular nightmare travelling on East-West road by the Rumuiji axis and the Elele-Isiokpo road in Rivers once it is 6pm for sometimes now.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.