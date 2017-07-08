Rivers Utd crash out, Club Africain, FUS advance after CAF Cup drama

Club Africain of Tunisia and FUS Rabat of Morocco booked CAF Confederation Cup last-eight slots Saturday after a dramatic Group A climax.

Africain triumphed 4-0 at home to Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda, the leaders going into the final matchday in the second-tier African club competition.

Manoubi Haddad scored twice and Saber Khalifa and Moataz Zemzemi once as the Tunis outfit topped the final standings with 12 points from four victories.

While Africain ran riot, Mohamed Fouzair calmly converted a penalty two minutes from time to give FUS a 2-1 home win over Rivers United of Nigeria.

FUS finished level on nine points with Kampala, bringing the head-to-head tule into play, and the Moroccans came second having won 3-0 at home and lost 3-1 away to the Ugandans.

Africain and FUS must wait until Saturday night to discover who they will meet in the quarter-finals, but both opponents are sure to be fellow north African clubs.

Mouloudia Alger of Algeria take a one-point lead into a Group B top-of-the-table clash at record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Africain meet the Group B runners-up and 2010 Confederation Cup title-holders FUS the winners in two-leg ties scheduled for September.

Kampala had hopes of becoming the first Ugandan club to reach the knockout stage of a CAF competition dashed by a first-half Africain goal rush.

Captain Khalifa sprang an offside trap to score on 11 minutes, Haddad doubled the lead with a fierce shot and teenager Zemzemi got the third goal four minutes before half-time.

Africain completed the rout in stoppage time when Haddad broke clear, rounded the goalkeeper and pushed the ball into the net.

FUS dominated the first half in Rabat and Rivers had several narrow escapes, notably when a fierce Youssef el Gnaoui shot rattled the crossbar.

However, a minute before half-time Rivers snatched the lead when goalkeeper Aymane Majid failed to grasp a cross and Bolaji Sakin side-footed the loose ball into the net.

Constant threat El Gnaoui levelled on 52 minutes, but a draw was valueless to both teams as it would have allowed Kampala to progress.

With FUS wasting chances and goalkeeper Abiodun Akande repeatedly rescuing Rivers, sometimes with unorthodox headed clearances, a stalemate became increasingly likely.

Rivers captain Festus Austin then became unconsolable when he handled inside the box, giving Fouzair an opportunity to become the match-winner, which he gratefully accepted.

