Rob Kardashian cuts off Blac Chyna financially, and she doesn’t care

Rob Kardashian has officially cut Blac Chyna off financially and she doesn’t care. She doesn’t want money from Rob Kardashian, she only wants distance, this is according to a report by TMZ. Read it below… “Sources close to the warring couple tell us Rob is cutting Chyna off financially. He’ll no longer make payments …

The post Rob Kardashian cuts off Blac Chyna financially, and she doesn’t care appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

