Robbers kill Nestle Foods staff in Ebonyi

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

​Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed that one, Michael Nwodom, ​a cashier ​with Nestle Foods Company, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Abakaliki on Friday. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jude Madu, said the victim ​h​ad died before the arrival of the police at the scene of the incident. “By the time we got there, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

