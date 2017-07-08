DR Congo poll body says elections ‘not possible’ before December – New Vision
DR Congo poll body says elections 'not possible' before December
New Vision
Kabila, 46, has been in power since 2001 and under the constitution does not have the right to run again. Kabila 703×422. President Joseph Kabila. Photo/File. Long-overdue presidential and legislative polls can only be held at the end of year in …
Violence is worsening in Congo
Roberts leads group of US senators calling for UN probe into Congo deaths
DR Congo loses $1B per year to child malnutrition: UN
