Romelu Lukaku factfile
Factfile on Romelu Lukaku after Manchester United reached agreement with Everton to buy the Belgian international for a reported £75million ($97m, 85.5m euros) on Saturday subject to a medical and agreeing personal terms:
Romelu Lukaku
Date of birth: May 13, 1993
Place of birth: Antwerp, Belgium
Nationality: Belgian
Height: 1.91m
Weight: 93kg
Position: Striker
Clubs (senior career): Anderlecht (BEL, 2009-11), Chelsea (ENG, 2011-14), West Brom (ENG, 2012/13 on loan from Chelsea), Everton (ENG, 2013/14 on loan from Chelsea — subsequently bought him 2014-17)
League goalscoring record: 85 in 186 Premier League appearances (including a club record 68 for Everton), 33 in 73 Belgian championship matches.
International caps: 60
International goals: 23
Trophies won
2009/10 — Belgian league title
Transfer fee history:
August 2011 — Chelsea paid Anderlecht initial reported fee of £10m which rose with add-ons to double that.
July 2014 — Everton paid Chelsea a club record £28m after a successful one season loan there.
July 2017 — Manchester United agree a reported £75m (including add-ons) with Everton.
Other statistics of note:
25 — In 2015/16, Lukaku became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985/86 to score 25 league goals in a single season.
8 — In the 2015/16 campaign Lukaku became the first Everton player to score in eight consecutive matches since Dave Hickson in 1954.
31 — The time (in seconds) it took him to score Everton’s fastest Premier League goal against Bournemouth last February.
The post Romelu Lukaku factfile appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!