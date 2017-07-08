Romelu Lukaku factfile

Factfile on Romelu Lukaku after Manchester United reached agreement with Everton to buy the Belgian international for a reported £75million ($97m, 85.5m euros) on Saturday subject to a medical and agreeing personal terms:

Romelu Lukaku

Date of birth: May 13, 1993

Place of birth: Antwerp, Belgium

Nationality: Belgian

Height: 1.91m

Weight: 93kg

Position: Striker

Clubs (senior career): Anderlecht (BEL, 2009-11), Chelsea (ENG, 2011-14), West Brom (ENG, 2012/13 on loan from Chelsea), Everton (ENG, 2013/14 on loan from Chelsea — subsequently bought him 2014-17)

League goalscoring record: 85 in 186 Premier League appearances (including a club record 68 for Everton), 33 in 73 Belgian championship matches.

International caps: 60

International goals: 23

Trophies won

2009/10 — Belgian league title

Transfer fee history:

August 2011 — Chelsea paid Anderlecht initial reported fee of £10m which rose with add-ons to double that.

July 2014 — Everton paid Chelsea a club record £28m after a successful one season loan there.

July 2017 — Manchester United agree a reported £75m (including add-ons) with Everton.

Other statistics of note:

25 — In 2015/16, Lukaku became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker in 1985/86 to score 25 league goals in a single season.

8 — In the 2015/16 campaign Lukaku became the first Everton player to score in eight consecutive matches since Dave Hickson in 1954.

31 — The time (in seconds) it took him to score Everton’s fastest Premier League goal against Bournemouth last February.

