Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SA journos have more pals than enemies – Mail & Guardian

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

SA journos have more pals than enemies
Mail & Guardian
After a social media campaign against several prominent journalists, which has variously accused Ferial Haffajee, Ranjeni Munusamy and others of being agents of “white monopoly capital”, “lapdogs of the Rupert family” and other endearing epithets, the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.