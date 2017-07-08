Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki reveals he was under pressure to resign as Senate President

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Friday revealed that he was under serious pressure to resign, during his Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) trial. Saraki, speaking to his supporters at the Ile Arugbo section of his Ilorin home, said he declined to resign at every point because of his huge contribution to the success […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

