Sauti Sol release New Single “Friendzone” with Emoji Lyric Video | WATCH

Kenyan 4-man afro-pop band Sauti Sol have dropped a new single titled “Friendzone“. The track comes with an emoji lyric video which illustrates a guy trying to “emoji” his way out of the friendzone. Watch the video below:

