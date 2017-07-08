Kenya’s interior minister dies a month before election – San Francisco Chronicle
|
San Francisco Chronicle
|
Kenya's interior minister dies a month before election
San Francisco Chronicle
FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2015 file photo, Joseph Nkaissery, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government for Kenya speaks at the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Summit, at the State Department in Washington. Nkaissery died …
8 bodies pulled from the rubble in Italy building collapse
In Kenya : Country's interior minister dies in hospital
Kenya interior minister dies in hospital
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!