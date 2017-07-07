Law Graduates from NOUN to Know Fate October 4 – THISDAY Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Law Graduates from NOUN to Know Fate October 4

Law Graduates from NOUN to Know Fate October 4
Justice Hilary Oshomah of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has set October 4 to rule on the suit filed by some law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). The graduates went to court following the refusal of the relevant
