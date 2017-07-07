Senator Shehu Sani made up walkout story – El-rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai, has said that Senator Shehu Sani did not walk out on him at the launching of the Kaduna State Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as reported by the media. The governor said Sani was at Asaa Pyramid Hotel when the event was going […]

Senator Shehu Sani made up walkout story – El-rufai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

