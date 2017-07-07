Senior Oncology Consultants & Paediatric Surgeons from India to offer Free Consultation in Nigeria | July 8th & 9th

Wings of Rescue Limited offers free consultation on cancer and all forms of children ailment. We are bringing senior consultants in Oncology (Cancer) and Paediatrics (Children) from Jaypee Hospital, India for a free consultation on the 8th and 9th of July, 2017 and there would be subsequent surgical procedures by same doctors in August. Paediatric surgeons would attend to all […]

The post Senior Oncology Consultants & Paediatric Surgeons from India to offer Free Consultation in Nigeria | July 8th & 9th appeared first on BellaNaija.

