Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senior Oncology Consultants & Paediatric Surgeons from India to offer Free Consultation in Nigeria | July 8th & 9th

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wings of Rescue Limited offers free consultation on cancer and all forms of children ailment. We are bringing senior consultants in Oncology (Cancer) and Paediatrics (Children) from Jaypee Hospital, India for a free consultation on the 8th and 9th of July, 2017 and there would be subsequent surgical procedures by same doctors in August. Paediatric surgeons would attend to all […]

The post Senior Oncology Consultants & Paediatric Surgeons from India to offer Free Consultation in Nigeria | July 8th & 9th appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.