Separation: Ireti drops wedding ring

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment

HOPES of reviving the strained union between ‘Wedding Party’ actress, Ireti, and her actor/MC husband, Patrick Doyle, has dimmed further as the former has dropped her wedding band. Gist has it that the actress was spotted on the red carpet at the EbonyLife@4 celebration which also launched the TV series of ‘Fifty’ a movie she […]

