Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sharlto Copley plays God in Neill Blomkamp’s latest short film – EW.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


EW.com

Sharlto Copley plays God in Neill Blomkamp's latest short film
EW.com
It's time for that “weird s—,” Neill Blomkamp promised us. The sci-fi director behind District 9, Elysium, and Chappie revealed his latest in a series of experimental short films distributed online. In God: Serengeti, Sharlto Copely, his longtime
The Short Film God, from Neill Blomkamp's Oats Studios, Is Worth Four Minutes of Your FridayThe Portland Mercury (blog)
Sharlto Copley plays the Great Creator in new Neill Blomkamp short, God: SerengetiSYFY WIRE (blog)
Oats Studios releases three more retch-inducing instalments of 'Cooking with Bill'The Nerd Recites
Critical Hit –Looper –Fortress of Solitude –Movies.ie – Irish Cinema Site
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.