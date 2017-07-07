Singer D’banj releases new Album “King Don Come”

Iconic Nigerian singer-songwriter Oladapo Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj, has released a new album titled “King Don Come.” The artiste also known as the “Koko Master” announced on his Instagram handle that “King Don Come” will hit the markets on Friday July 7, 2017. He wrote: “#KingdonCome 7-7-17. “Thank you Lord for your…

