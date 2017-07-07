Skriniar Joins Inter From Sampdoria

Sampdoria defender, Milan Skriniar has joined Serie A giants, Inter Milan, signing a five-year contract.

Gianluca Caprari left for Sampdoria last month and Skriniar is joining Inter, for a fee believed to be worth €20 million, as part of the deal.

The Poland international is the Nerazzurri’s first major signing and comes after the signing of youngsters, Zaniolo and Odgaard.

Skriniar made 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season, becoming the youngest defender to do so in a single Serie A season.

