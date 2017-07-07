Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skriniar Joins Inter From Sampdoria

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Sampdoria defender, Milan Skriniar has joined Serie A giants, Inter Milan, signing a five-year contract.

Gianluca Caprari left for Sampdoria last month and Skriniar is joining Inter, for a fee believed to be worth €20 million, as part of the deal.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Poland international is the Nerazzurri’s first major signing and comes after the signing of youngsters, Zaniolo and Odgaard.

Skriniar made 35 appearances for Sampdoria last season, becoming the youngest defender to do so in a single Serie A season.

The post Skriniar Joins Inter From Sampdoria appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.